Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1756
Morning on the Mill Pond
I was supposed to go out to see some urban art this afternoon, but the trek was cancelled due to rain. So for today’s photo we’re back at that dam(n) pond again. The morning weather was much better!
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2116
photos
165
followers
96
following
481% complete
View this month »
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
22nd October 2025 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
pond
,
dam
,
mill-pond
,
seen-on-the-run
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
October 23rd, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
Gorgeous
October 23rd, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
Wow! What a sky, what a view! Spectacular shot!
October 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close