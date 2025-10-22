Previous
Morning on the Mill Pond by ljmanning
Morning on the Mill Pond

I was supposed to go out to see some urban art this afternoon, but the trek was cancelled due to rain. So for today’s photo we’re back at that dam(n) pond again. The morning weather was much better!
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

LManning (Laura)

I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
October 23rd, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Gorgeous
October 23rd, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
Wow! What a sky, what a view! Spectacular shot!
October 23rd, 2025  
