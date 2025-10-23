Previous
Floating along by ljmanning
Floating along

A female Common Merganser cruises down the river. I liked the way it looked as though she were swimming through a Van Gogh painting.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
GaryW
So pretty! She almost blends in with the water! Great shot!
October 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how lovely!
October 24th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
I love Mergansers with their punk hairdos!! :) This is really pretty and does have a painterly feel to it!
October 24th, 2025  
