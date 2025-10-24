Sign up
Previous
Photo 1758
Autumn Mosaic
The creekside maples have been shedding.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
4
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2118
photos
165
followers
96
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
24th October 2025 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
maple
,
creek
Mags
ace
The perfect autumn capture.
October 25th, 2025
Brian
ace
Wondrous on black. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 25th, 2025
Janis
Beautiful!! I agree it’s a perfect autumn capture!!🍁🍁
October 25th, 2025
KV
ace
Super nice half & half.
October 25th, 2025
