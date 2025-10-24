Previous
Autumn Mosaic by ljmanning
Photo 1758

Autumn Mosaic

The creekside maples have been shedding.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Mags
The perfect autumn capture.
October 25th, 2025  
Brian
Wondrous on black. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 25th, 2025  
Janis
Beautiful!! I agree it’s a perfect autumn capture!!🍁🍁
October 25th, 2025  
KV
Super nice half & half.
October 25th, 2025  
