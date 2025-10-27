Previous
Jack Frost paid a visit by ljmanning
Photo 1761

Jack Frost paid a visit

It was a crisp and invigorating morning…
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
482% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact