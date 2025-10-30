Previous
Soon to be a jack-o'-lantern by ljmanning
Photo 1764

Soon to be a jack-o'-lantern

I loved the split and curled stem on this pumpkin. It is currently being transformed for Halloween night!
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Hope it didn’t lose its beautiful stem! 🎃
October 31st, 2025  
Let us see it
October 31st, 2025  
