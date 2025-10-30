Sign up
Previous
Photo 1764
Soon to be a jack-o'-lantern
I loved the split and curled stem on this pumpkin. It is currently being transformed for Halloween night!
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2124
photos
166
followers
96
following
483% complete
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
30th October 2025 3:26pm
Tags
pumpkin
,
stem
Dorothy
ace
Hope it didn’t lose its beautiful stem! 🎃
October 31st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Let us see it
October 31st, 2025
