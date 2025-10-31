Previous
Greater Yellowlegs by ljmanning
Photo 1765

Greater Yellowlegs

An unusally round and puffy Greater Yellowlegs at that. It was cold out!
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
483% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact