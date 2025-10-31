Sign up
Previous
Photo 1765
Greater Yellowlegs
An unusally round and puffy Greater Yellowlegs at that. It was cold out!
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
31st October 2025 10:30am
Tags
bird
shorebird
greater-yellowlegs
green-gate-pond
