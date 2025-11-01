“Squirrel-proof” feeder

This bird feeder is weight-activated. If something heavy (like a squirrel) sits on the perch, it pivots down and closes off the seed. That deters most of the rodent interlopers, but not this one. This particular grey squirrel has worked out that if he dangles in this awkward position he can use his right paw to scoop seed into his mouth. The size of that butt reflects his seed-seeking skills. You kind of have to admire the creativity though.