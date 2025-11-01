Previous
“Squirrel-proof” feeder by ljmanning
Photo 1766

“Squirrel-proof” feeder

This bird feeder is weight-activated. If something heavy (like a squirrel) sits on the perch, it pivots down and closes off the seed. That deters most of the rodent interlopers, but not this one. This particular grey squirrel has worked out that if he dangles in this awkward position he can use his right paw to scoop seed into his mouth. The size of that butt reflects his seed-seeking skills. You kind of have to admire the creativity though.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

LManning (Laura)

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
lol!!!😂
November 2nd, 2025  
Pat
Haha clever squirrel!
I was just about to say what a good idea it was until I read your narrative.
Back to the drawing board then…
November 2nd, 2025  
