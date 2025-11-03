Previous
Structure(d) by ljmanning
Photo 1768

Structure(d)

For the One Week Only challenge - Reflection.

The School of Architecture and the flood wall reflected in the river and inverted. Is an inverted reflection an inflection?

Play along! https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

LManning (Laura)

I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details

summerfield ace
i feel like the water is going to pour out of the screen with this orientation. well done.
November 4th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A reflex-flection? If anything, a very eye-catching shot!
November 4th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love the colors and it is the kind of image that requires one to pause and figure it out.
November 4th, 2025  
