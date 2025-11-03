Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1768
Structure(d)
For the One Week Only challenge - Reflection.
The School of Architecture and the flood wall reflected in the river and inverted. Is an inverted reflection an inflection?
Play along!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2129
photos
167
followers
96
following
484% complete
View this month »
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
Latest from all albums
1762
1763
1764
361
1765
1766
1767
1768
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
1st November 2025 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
river
,
architecture
,
building
,
owo-8
summerfield
ace
i feel like the water is going to pour out of the screen with this orientation. well done.
November 4th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A reflex-flection? If anything, a very eye-catching shot!
November 4th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love the colors and it is the kind of image that requires one to pause and figure it out.
November 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close