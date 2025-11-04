Previous
Canadian Sunset by ljmanning
Photo 1769

Canadian Sunset

For the One Week Only challenge - Song Title
Canadian Sunset was written by jazz pianist Eddie Heywood in 1956. I am partial to this version, on tenor saxophone, by Gene Ammons from 1960.
https://youtu.be/jWhCqU4Zh8A?si=fybxaG5ZYtapwoCT
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding beauty
November 5th, 2025  
4rky ace
Lovely silhouette
November 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! How glorious.
November 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
A poetic composition and image.
November 5th, 2025  
