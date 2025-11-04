Sign up
Previous
Photo 1769
Canadian Sunset
For the One Week Only challenge - Song Title
Canadian Sunset was written by jazz pianist Eddie Heywood in 1956. I am partial to this version, on tenor saxophone, by Gene Ammons from 1960.
https://youtu.be/jWhCqU4Zh8A?si=fybxaG5ZYtapwoCT
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
4
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
sunset
,
leaves
,
acer
,
songtitle-121
,
owo-8
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding beauty
November 5th, 2025
4rky
ace
Lovely silhouette
November 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! How glorious.
November 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
A poetic composition and image.
November 5th, 2025
