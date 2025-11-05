Previous
Swirling by ljmanning
Swirling

For the One Week Only challenge - Food Abstract
I had such fun making this. It is milk and food colouring, shot with a macro lens.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very cool
November 6th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well done- it's a true abstract and such fun to look at!
November 6th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
wow
November 6th, 2025  
Omabluebird ace
Green milk to go with your eggs and ham… we’ll done
November 6th, 2025  
