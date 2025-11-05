Sign up
Previous
Photo 1770
Swirling
For the One Week Only challenge - Food Abstract
I had such fun making this. It is milk and food colouring, shot with a macro lens.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
4
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th November 2025 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food-abstract
,
abstract-92
,
owo-8
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very cool
November 6th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well done- it's a true abstract and such fun to look at!
November 6th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
wow
November 6th, 2025
Omabluebird
ace
Green milk to go with your eggs and ham… we’ll done
November 6th, 2025
