Photo 1771
Spooled
For the One Week Only challenge - Negative Space
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
6th November 2025 9:56am
wood
,
thread
,
spool
,
owo-8
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice lighting and simplicity
November 7th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice one! And a great color contrast too.
November 7th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice! I love your choice of colors.
November 7th, 2025
