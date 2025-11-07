Previous
November Fields by ljmanning
Photo 1772

November Fields

For the One Week Only challenge - Landscape
We’ve had several grey and rainy days here. November is November-ing with gusto. A bit better on black if you fancy an extra click.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

LManning (Laura)

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
The rain has given you some great color!
November 8th, 2025  
