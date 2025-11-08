Previous
Fall Flowers by ljmanning
Photo 1773

Fall Flowers

For the One Week Only challenge - Bokeh
I bought the flowers solely for this photo, but now I get to enjoy them!
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
485% complete

Dorothy
And we get to enjoy your lovely photo!
November 9th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Beautiful. Enjoy them.
November 9th, 2025  
Omabluebird
Well done. Enjoy the flowers
November 9th, 2025  
Mags
Very pretty and a great bokeh background.
November 9th, 2025  
