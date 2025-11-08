Sign up
Previous
Photo 1773
Fall Flowers
For the One Week Only challenge - Bokeh
I bought the flowers solely for this photo, but now I get to enjoy them!
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2134
photos
166
followers
96
following
485% complete
View this month »
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
8th November 2025 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
petals
,
owo-8
Dorothy
ace
And we get to enjoy your lovely photo!
November 9th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. Enjoy them.
November 9th, 2025
Omabluebird
ace
Well done. Enjoy the flowers
November 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very pretty and a great bokeh background.
November 9th, 2025
