Photo 1775
Snowy river
First snowfall of the season yesterday, and it was a doozy!
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2136
photos
166
followers
96
following
486% complete
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
9th November 2025 8:07am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
river
,
landscape-82
Mags
ace
The snow queen was there! How beautiful. The Farmers Almanac said we'd get colder with more snow this year.
November 11th, 2025
GaryW
Wow! I'll say it was a doozy of a snow! Hope you enjoy it!
November 11th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
A great snowy capture.
November 11th, 2025
