Snowy river by ljmanning
Snowy river

First snowfall of the season yesterday, and it was a doozy!
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
The snow queen was there! How beautiful. The Farmers Almanac said we'd get colder with more snow this year.
November 11th, 2025  
GaryW
Wow! I'll say it was a doozy of a snow! Hope you enjoy it!
November 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
A great snowy capture.
November 11th, 2025  
