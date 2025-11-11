Remembrance and Renewal

This memorial sculpture stands in the courtyard of the Juno Beach Centre in Normandy, France, the site where Canadian forces landed on D-Day in 1944. The artist, Colin Gibson, named it Remembrance and Renewal, and said this of the piece:

“The chiseled lines of the faces show the determination and bravery of the men. Their broad shoulders convey the weight of responsibility that they endured during the struggle. The forms and features are somewhat obscure reflecting the reality that much time has passed since the war and the living memory of the way is fading as the survivors join their brothers-in-arms.”

A fitting tribute on this Remembrance Day.

(From the archives. Photographed on Sept. 20, 2017)