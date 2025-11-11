Previous
Remembrance and Renewal by ljmanning
Remembrance and Renewal

This memorial sculpture stands in the courtyard of the Juno Beach Centre in Normandy, France, the site where Canadian forces landed on D-Day in 1944. The artist, Colin Gibson, named it Remembrance and Renewal, and said this of the piece:
“The chiseled lines of the faces show the determination and bravery of the men. Their broad shoulders convey the weight of responsibility that they endured during the struggle. The forms and features are somewhat obscure reflecting the reality that much time has passed since the war and the living memory of the way is fading as the survivors join their brothers-in-arms.”
A fitting tribute on this Remembrance Day.
(From the archives. Photographed on Sept. 20, 2017)
LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Very unique! Well captured.
November 12th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
An inspiring sculpture- very moving in the way the men are lunging forward with such determination in spite of what may be waiting.
November 12th, 2025  
