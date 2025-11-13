Sign up
Previous
Photo 1778
Neatly packed
Despite the rain, wind and snow we’ve had the last few days, there are still some milkweed pods waiting to burst. (I did of course release the seeds after taking the picture!)
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
5
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2139
photos
166
followers
96
following
487% complete
View this month »
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
13th November 2025 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
seeds
,
milkweed
,
pod
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is gorgeous
November 14th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Unique
November 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! that looks like feathers. Very cool macro.
November 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture, details
November 14th, 2025
KWind
ace
Beautiful close up!
November 14th, 2025
