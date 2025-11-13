Previous
Neatly packed by ljmanning
Despite the rain, wind and snow we’ve had the last few days, there are still some milkweed pods waiting to burst. (I did of course release the seeds after taking the picture!)
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

LManning (Laura)

I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is gorgeous
November 14th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Unique
November 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! that looks like feathers. Very cool macro.
November 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture, details
November 14th, 2025  
KWind ace
Beautiful close up!
November 14th, 2025  
