Photo 1779
Effective Wayfinding
No need to wonder where the laundromat is! I liked the way the different styles/sizes of bricks interacted with the artwork.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Tags
graffiti
,
wall
,
laundromat
,
street-art
Joanne Diochon
ace
This wall art is both beautifully done and useful, I like it.
November 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh great find and capture!
November 15th, 2025
