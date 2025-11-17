Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1782
Hello darkness my old friend…
Another “moth photo” from Saturday night.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2143
photos
165
followers
96
following
488% complete
View this month »
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
15th November 2025 9:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
night
,
taillights
,
scenesoftheroad-80
,
moth-photography
Mags
ace
Very well captured! Great job by the moth. =)
November 18th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful night scene!
November 18th, 2025
GaryW
"The Sound of Silence"...Great photo!
November 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice light in total darkness
November 18th, 2025
PhylM*S
ace
I love this!
November 18th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
stunning
November 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close