Previous
Hello darkness my old friend… by ljmanning
Photo 1782

Hello darkness my old friend…

Another “moth photo” from Saturday night.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
488% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very well captured! Great job by the moth. =)
November 18th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful night scene!
November 18th, 2025  
GaryW
"The Sound of Silence"...Great photo!
November 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice light in total darkness
November 18th, 2025  
PhylM*S ace
I love this!
November 18th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
stunning
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact