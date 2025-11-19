Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1784
A Brisk Start
It got quite chilly last night, so this morning everything was covered in frost. There were even bits of ice in the stormwater pond.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2145
photos
165
followers
96
following
488% complete
View this month »
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
19th November 2025 7:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
morning
,
sunrise
,
pond
,
frost
,
seen-on-the-run
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful morning photograph
November 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, I love the light on the water.
November 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close