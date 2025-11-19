Previous
A Brisk Start by ljmanning
Photo 1784

A Brisk Start

It got quite chilly last night, so this morning everything was covered in frost. There were even bits of ice in the stormwater pond.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful morning photograph
November 20th, 2025  
Diana
Beautiful capture and scene, I love the light on the water.
November 20th, 2025  
