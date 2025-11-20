Previous
Lightly glazed by ljmanning
Photo 1785

Lightly glazed

Fun with frost in November.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
489% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
great light, details, clarity
November 21st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh fabulous frosting
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact