Camouflage by ljmanning
Photo 1786

Camouflage

The reflections in the river looked very similar to the patterns on Ms. Mallard’s feathers. She blends right in.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful water
November 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely light and reflections.
November 22nd, 2025  
