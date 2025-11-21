Sign up
Previous
Photo 1786
Camouflage
The reflections in the river looked very similar to the patterns on Ms. Mallard’s feathers. She blends right in.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
reflections
river
duck
mallard
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful water
November 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely light and reflections.
November 22nd, 2025
