Photo 1792
I hear those sleigh bells jingling…
After two days of intense predictions by the forecasters (Yellow warning! Intense squalls! Conditions will deteriorate quickly!!) coupled with mostly sunny skies, the snow has finally arrived. I guess they were right after all.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2153
photos
164
followers
96
following
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
27th November 2025 4:05pm
snow
winter
squall
abstract-93
sixws-161
Shutterbug
ace
It does look intense. Stay warm.
November 28th, 2025
Carole G
ace
Oh it looks so inviting, it's so hot here at the moment.
November 28th, 2025
Omabluebird
ace
We have it coming tomorrow night. Fun photo.
November 28th, 2025
