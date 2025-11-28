Previous
Hoo boy that’s a cold wind! by ljmanning
Photo 1793

Hoo boy that’s a cold wind!

In between rounds of shovelling, I had great fun today watching the squirrels tunnel under the snow. They dive right under and burrow along, suddenly popping their heads up like periscopes. I am easily amused. 😉
LManning (Laura)

Jerzy ace
Cute and cool :-)
November 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Looking very cold! Wonderful capture.
November 29th, 2025  
