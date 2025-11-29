Previous
Butterball by ljmanning
Photo 1794

Butterball

A Dark-eyed Junco looking particularly happy and round.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

LManning (Laura)

Christine Sztukowski ace
Hopefully he's warm
November 30th, 2025  
Omabluebird ace
Those were bouncing around in front of me today also. You got a great capture. Well done.
November 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how sweet! I haven't seen any here yet.
November 30th, 2025  
