Previous
Photo 1796
Oh, what a beautiful morning
The sun didn’t last sadly, but the day began with a beautiful sunrise.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2157
photos
164
followers
96
following
492% complete
View this month »
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
1st December 2025 7:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
silhouettes
,
seen-on-the-run
Barb
ace
Marvelous! Wonderful silhouettes, as well!
December 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors in your sky!
December 2nd, 2025
