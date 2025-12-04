Previous
(Sub)urban Moon by ljmanning
Photo 1799

(Sub)urban Moon

The Cold Supermoon rises over my street. Yes, I blew out the moon itself. No, I don’t care. The sky was beautiful but fleeting, and it was FREEZING out.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
I love it!
December 5th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
Gorgeous colors
December 5th, 2025  
KWind ace
Beautiful colours.
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact