Previous
Photo 1799
(Sub)urban Moon
The Cold Supermoon rises over my street. Yes, I blew out the moon itself. No, I don’t care. The sky was beautiful but fleeting, and it was FREEZING out.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2160
photos
165
followers
97
following
492% complete
View this month »
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
4th December 2025 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
twilight
,
full-moon
,
cold-moon
Mags
ace
I love it!
December 5th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
Gorgeous colors
December 5th, 2025
KWind
ace
Beautiful colours.
December 5th, 2025
