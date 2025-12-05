Sign up
Take Me To Church
Central Presbyterian looking lovely in the sunshine. One for the song title challenge, from Hozier -
https://youtu.be/PVjiKRfKpPI?si=9OaizGLQuHCQynNF
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
5th December 2025 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
spire
,
songtitle-122
