Walking in a Winter Wonderland by ljmanning
Photo 1802

Walking in a Winter Wonderland

Spending time with family in Toronto today. A light flurry made the ravine look wintry and perfect.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

LManning (Laura)

It does look like a winter wonderland.
December 8th, 2025  
