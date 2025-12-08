Previous
A boiling cauldron by ljmanning
A boiling cauldron

Steam rises from the river on a sharp, frosty morning. It was -21C (-6F) when I headed out this morning! Are we sure it’s December and not February?
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Brian ace
Wow! Extreme conditions! How do the ducks survive?
December 9th, 2025  
