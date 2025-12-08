Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1803
A boiling cauldron
Steam rises from the river on a sharp, frosty morning. It was -21C (-6F) when I headed out this morning! Are we sure it’s December and not February?
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2164
photos
166
followers
98
following
493% complete
View this month »
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
8th December 2025 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
winter
,
river
,
steam
,
cold
,
dam
,
frost
Brian
ace
Wow! Extreme conditions! How do the ducks survive?
December 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close