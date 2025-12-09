Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1804
Cloud Art
Archive-diving on a snowy and busy day. This is from our Nova Scotia trip in October. Just before sunrise over the Bay of Fundy. SOOC.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2165
photos
166
followers
98
following
494% complete
View this month »
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
6th October 2025 6:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
sunrise
,
sooc
,
bay-of-fundy
,
nova-scotia
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
December 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing beauty
December 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close