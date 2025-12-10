A Victorian Christmas

The stately Castle Kilbride glimpsed through the trees on a snowy day. I visited with my mom to see it all decorated for Christmas in the Victorian style. It is very beautiful.



Castle Kilbride is a grand Victorian home that was built in 1877 for James Livingston, flax industrialist, politician and entrepreneur. The house was designed in the Italianate style and capped with a belvedere lookout. The major feature of Castle Kilbride is the interior decorative murals in the style of the Italian Renaissance. The trompe-l'œil technique used in the murals gives the illusion of three dimensions. It is a Canadian National Historic site.