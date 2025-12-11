Previous
Sunshiny Day by ljmanning
Sunshiny Day

The sun came out to play today. It was still nippy though!
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful frosty scenery!
December 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
December 12th, 2025  
GaryW
What a marvelous scene! But it looks very cold!
December 12th, 2025  
