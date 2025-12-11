Sign up
Photo 1806
Sunshiny Day
The sun came out to play today. It was still nippy though!
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2167
photos
166
followers
98
following
494% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
11th December 2025 2:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
river
,
cold
,
forest
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful frosty scenery!
December 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
December 12th, 2025
GaryW
What a marvelous scene! But it looks very cold!
December 12th, 2025
