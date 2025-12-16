Previous
Rowan berries in the snow by ljmanning
Photo 1811

Rowan berries in the snow

Glowing like Rudolph’s nose.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
December 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
A very beautiful find and capture.
December 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact