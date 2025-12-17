Previous
Soft Winter Trees by ljmanning
Soft Winter Trees

Down the editing rabbit hole I went… BOB.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Love the feathery feeling of your edit.
What does BOB mean?
December 18th, 2025  
@illinilass BoB means "better on black" ... sometimes the photos really pop if you click on them and view them with the black background
December 18th, 2025  
But it's so lovely!
December 18th, 2025  
That rabbit hole is a fun trip sometimes. Looks to cool!
December 18th, 2025  
Beautiful
December 18th, 2025  
