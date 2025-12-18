Sign up
Previous
Photo 1813
Rain is coming
A change in the weather makes for a beautiful sunrise though! A view I’ve photographed many, many times, but I just can’t resist.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
4
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2174
photos
165
followers
97
following
496% complete
View this month »
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
18th December 2025 7:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
sunrise
,
silhouettes
Shutterbug
ace
Sunrises and sunsets are so short lived and each so unique, it is hard to resist them. Beautiful capture of the color and the silhouettes.
December 19th, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful capture!
December 19th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Stellar capture
December 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these gorgeous colours and silhouettes. It looks even more beautiful on black.
December 19th, 2025
