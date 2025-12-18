Previous
Rain is coming by ljmanning
Rain is coming

A change in the weather makes for a beautiful sunrise though! A view I’ve photographed many, many times, but I just can’t resist.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Shutterbug ace
Sunrises and sunsets are so short lived and each so unique, it is hard to resist them. Beautiful capture of the color and the silhouettes.
December 19th, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful capture!
December 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Stellar capture
December 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these gorgeous colours and silhouettes. It looks even more beautiful on black.
December 19th, 2025  
