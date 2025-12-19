Previous
Sculptures on the Square by ljmanning
Photo 1814

Sculptures on the Square

These steel and wood structures are supposed to provide shade, I believe. There wasn’t much call for them today amidst the wind and snow!
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact