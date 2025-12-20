Previous
No patio service today by ljmanning
Photo 1815

No patio service today

One wonders what shape this furniture will be in come May!
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
497% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the bright red furniture.
December 21st, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Great composition
December 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat composition, repetition
December 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact