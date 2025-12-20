Sign up
Previous
Photo 1815
No patio service today
One wonders what shape this furniture will be in come May!
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
19th December 2025 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
restaurant
,
patio
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the bright red furniture.
December 21st, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Great composition
December 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat composition, repetition
December 21st, 2025
