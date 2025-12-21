Sign up
Holiday Lights
Happy Solstice friends. May you find the light you need.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
21st December 2025 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
candle
,
solstice
,
christmas-lights
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Bokeh-licious!
December 22nd, 2025
amyK
ace
Terrific
December 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely color and light.
December 22nd, 2025
