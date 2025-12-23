Previous
Fog in the park by ljmanning
Fog in the park

A mysterious morning for a walk. Better on black if you fancy an extra click.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

LManning (Laura)

I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice white on white
December 24th, 2025  
