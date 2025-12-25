Sign up
Photo 1820
Cheers, it’s Christmas!
I hope everyone celebrating has had a beautiful day.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
LManning (Laura)
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
christmas
wine
holiday
Ann H. LeFevre
It was a nice quiet one- just what we needed! Merry Christmas to you too!
December 26th, 2025
gloria jones
Merry Christmas, Laura. Cheers!
December 26th, 2025
