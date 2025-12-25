Previous
Cheers, it’s Christmas! by ljmanning
Photo 1820

Cheers, it’s Christmas!

I hope everyone celebrating has had a beautiful day.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It was a nice quiet one- just what we needed! Merry Christmas to you too!
December 26th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Merry Christmas, Laura. Cheers!
December 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact