Previous
A Festive Cardinal by ljmanning
Photo 1821

A Festive Cardinal

Wearing his best red jacket. It was a pretty mellow Boxing Day here, not least because the weather was awful. We had hours of ice pellets, plus snow and freezing rain for good measure. The bird feeders were doing a brisk business as a result.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
So pretty in this muted scene!
December 27th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
December 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 27th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love that you caught a little snowfall too- awesome image.
December 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Magical!
December 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact