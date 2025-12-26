Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1821
A Festive Cardinal
Wearing his best red jacket. It was a pretty mellow Boxing Day here, not least because the weather was awful. We had hours of ice pellets, plus snow and freezing rain for good measure. The bird feeders were doing a brisk business as a result.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2182
photos
164
followers
97
following
498% complete
View this month »
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
26th December 2025 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
backyard-wildlife
,
northern-cardinal
GaryW
So pretty in this muted scene!
December 27th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
December 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 27th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love that you caught a little snowfall too- awesome image.
December 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Magical!
December 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close