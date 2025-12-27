Sign up
Photo 1822
Photo 1822
Kaleidoscope
Looking up, up, up through the atrium skylight.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2183
photos
164
followers
97
following
499% complete
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
Views 5
5
Comments 1
1
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
27th December 2025 2:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
mall
,
skylight
,
atrium
Jerzy
ace
New meaning to sky is the limit. Excellent
December 28th, 2025
