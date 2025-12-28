Previous
Freezing Rain by ljmanning
Freezing Rain

That’s not water, it’s ice. Today has been a full-on mess. Started with fog, then many hours of freezing rain, and now it’s heavy rain. I stayed in and baked Double Chocolate Banana Bread.
LManning (Laura)

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
December 29th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good call- almost did some baking myself but ended up editing some pictures for a friend instead. It's freezing rain here right now- tomorrow morning should be very sparkly if the sun comes out. Pretty shot.
December 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely capture and how can I get some of that double chocolate banana bread. =P
December 29th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Great cccold closeup.
December 29th, 2025  
