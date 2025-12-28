Sign up
Previous
Photo 1823
Freezing Rain
That’s not water, it’s ice. Today has been a full-on mess. Started with fog, then many hours of freezing rain, and now it’s heavy rain. I stayed in and baked Double Chocolate Banana Bread.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2184
photos
164
followers
97
following
499% complete
View this month »
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
28th December 2025 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
weather
,
branches
,
freezing-rain
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
December 29th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good call- almost did some baking myself but ended up editing some pictures for a friend instead. It's freezing rain here right now- tomorrow morning should be very sparkly if the sun comes out. Pretty shot.
December 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely capture and how can I get some of that double chocolate banana bread. =P
December 29th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Great cccold closeup.
December 29th, 2025
