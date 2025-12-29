Sign up
Photo 1824
In the teeth of inclement weather
The “kitchen sink” storm continued today, with high winds, flurries and whiteouts. All the little birds were fueling up whenever there was a break in the wind.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Tags
snow
,
birds
,
black-capped-chickadee
,
dark-eyed-junco
,
backyard-wildlife
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Yes, our feeders were very popular today as well. I'll be glad when that wind dies down.
December 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Aww! Plenty for them to eat. =)
December 30th, 2025
amyK
ace
Nice shot capturing the windy snowy weather
December 30th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Around here too but didn’t they look so cold out there in those gusts of wind?
Nice capture of the juncos and chickadee.
December 30th, 2025
