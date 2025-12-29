Previous
In the teeth of inclement weather by ljmanning
Photo 1824

In the teeth of inclement weather

The “kitchen sink” storm continued today, with high winds, flurries and whiteouts. All the little birds were fueling up whenever there was a break in the wind.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

LManning (Laura)

I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Yes, our feeders were very popular today as well. I'll be glad when that wind dies down.
December 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! Plenty for them to eat. =)
December 30th, 2025  
amyK ace
Nice shot capturing the windy snowy weather
December 30th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Around here too but didn’t they look so cold out there in those gusts of wind?
Nice capture of the juncos and chickadee.
December 30th, 2025  
