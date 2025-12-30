Previous
Fog in the village by ljmanning
Photo 1825

Fog in the village

From a couple of days ago, before all the weather fun got rolling.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Dreamy
December 31st, 2025  
Peter Dulis
Lovely
December 31st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Great black and white- so atmospheric!
December 31st, 2025  
