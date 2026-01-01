Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1827
Winter Fenceline
Getting out for a hike is the very best way to ring out the old year and ring in the new.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2189
photos
164
followers
97
following
500% complete
View this month »
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
Latest from all albums
1821
1822
1823
362
1824
1825
1826
1827
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
31st December 2025 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
fence
,
field
,
trail
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
January 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close