Waiting for Spring by ljmanning
Photo 1828

Waiting for Spring

We headed out for a fabulous two-hour snowshoe today. It came with extra flurries. There were not many takers for the picnic tables in the park.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

LManning (Laura)

I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a pretty wintery scene.
January 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
So beautiful! Can you hear the snow falling? I remember a delicate soft sound as it lay on something.
January 3rd, 2026  
