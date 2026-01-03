Sign up
Previous
Photo 1829
Ice Tail
That’s a downspout at the top, and it was -18C today (1F).
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
Photo Details
Tags
ice
,
architecture
,
building
,
frozen
Joanne Diochon
ace
An urban waterfall.
January 4th, 2026
GaryW
ace
Wow! Amazing to see!
January 4th, 2026
