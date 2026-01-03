Previous
Ice Tail by ljmanning
Ice Tail

That’s a downspout at the top, and it was -18C today (1F).
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Joanne Diochon ace
An urban waterfall.
January 4th, 2026  
GaryW ace
Wow! Amazing to see!
January 4th, 2026  
