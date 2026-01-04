Previous
Snow Birds by ljmanning
Snow Birds

These seed pods looked like surfacing ducks, to me at least.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Shutterbug ace
Yes, I can see that.
January 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
A delightful find and capture.
January 5th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Yes this does look like 2 ducks! Lol
January 5th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
I definitely seem them too!! :)
January 5th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture
January 5th, 2026  
