Previous
Photo 1830
Snow Birds
These seed pods looked like surfacing ducks, to me at least.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
5
5
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am four years in and still loving this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I...
2193
photos
165
followers
96
following
501% complete
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
363
1829
1830
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
4th January 2026 3:45pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
garden
,
seed-pod
Shutterbug
ace
Yes, I can see that.
January 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
A delightful find and capture.
January 5th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Yes this does look like 2 ducks! Lol
January 5th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
I definitely seem them too!! :)
January 5th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture
January 5th, 2026
