Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1832
A brief pause
Between trips to the feeder.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
8
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
2195
photos
164
followers
96
following
501% complete
View this month »
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
Latest from all albums
1826
1827
1828
363
1829
1830
1831
1832
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th January 2026 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
backyard-wildlife
,
northern-cardinal
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful focus. I love the clarity of the colors and details.
January 7th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
She's beautiful! The warmth of the earth tones is perfect.
January 7th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Fabulous shot of this beautiful bird
January 7th, 2026
amyK
ace
Beautiful
January 7th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding glory
January 7th, 2026
*lynn
ace
wonderful capture .... I think female cardinals are beautiful
January 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
A beauty and delightful capture.
January 7th, 2026
Brian
ace
What a pose! Delightful
January 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close