A brief pause by ljmanning
Photo 1832

A brief pause

Between trips to the feeder.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Five years along and I still love this place. My goal these days is to shoot every day, and post every day, but I don’t...
501% complete

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful focus. I love the clarity of the colors and details.
January 7th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
She's beautiful! The warmth of the earth tones is perfect.
January 7th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Fabulous shot of this beautiful bird
January 7th, 2026  
amyK ace
Beautiful
January 7th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding glory
January 7th, 2026  
*lynn ace
wonderful capture .... I think female cardinals are beautiful
January 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
A beauty and delightful capture.
January 7th, 2026  
Brian ace
What a pose! Delightful
January 7th, 2026  
